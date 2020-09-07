England vs Australia: Jos Buttler to miss final T20I

Southampton, Sep 7 (IANS) England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will miss the third and final T20I of the ongoing series against Australia scheduled for Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl.

In a statement, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday that Buttler left the bio-secure bubble on Sunday evening following the team’s victory over Australia to be with his family.

On Sunday, he played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs as England comprehensively defeated Australia by 6 wickets. The wicketkeeper-batsman explored all corners of the ground as he smashed eight 4s and two 6s during his 54-ball knock as he helped the hosts chase down 158 with seven balls to spare as England sealed the three-match rubber.

“Buttler, subject to testing, will return to the bio-secure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday,” the ECB statement read.

In the first match as well, Buttler had scored valuable 44 runs as England defended 163-run target to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

–IANS

aak/