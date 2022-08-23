Jill Scott, England Women’s second-highest capped player, on Tuesday announced her retirement from football at the age of 35.

The decision comes after the midfielder was part of the England squad that won Euro 2022 last month. She made four substitute appearances during the triumphant campaign, including the final against Germany.

Scott won 161 caps for the Lionesses and scored 27 goals, while also winning the Women’s Super League title and four women’s FA Cups.

“I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we’re going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We’ve had too much fun for any tears,” Scott said in a video for The Players’ Tribune

“Imagine, if you would have told me that I’d go on to play for England for 16 years? If you would have told me that I’d live to see 90,000 people packed into Wembley Stadium for a women’s European final? And that I’d be playing in it? Impossible,” she added.

She began her career in her hometown, Sunderland, before spending seven years at Everton and then joining City in 2013. She later had loan spells back at Everton and Aston Villa. She won every domestic honour during her time in the game, including the Women’s Super League title with City in 2017.

Scott’s other career highlights include scoring England’s winner in extra-time against Holland in the Euro 2009 semifinals and also netting in City’s 2017 Women’s FA Cup final victory over Birmingham. She also represented Great Britain at the 2012 and delayed 2020 Olympics.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said the Lionesses will miss Scott’s presence but insists the former midfielder still has plenty to offer the game in her days after professional football.

“I must congratulate Jill on a very special career. I am so glad she was able to end on such a positive memory. It will be hard to imagine an England squad without her as she has been an icon of the team for so long,” Wiegman said.

“I respect her decision, but we will miss her positive impact on and off the pitch for sure. To be able to play at the highest level for so long tells you how good a player Jill has been, and her story is a positive example that others will continue to follow.

She still has a huge amount to offer, so I hope she won’t be lost to the women’s game in the future — whatever that role may be. She is a very special person, and although it was only for a short period, I feel privileged to have had the chance to work with her,” she added.

