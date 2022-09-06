The England Women on Tuesday named a 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against India, starting September 10, with young fast bowler Lauren Bell earning her maiden call-up in the format.

England will be without the services of their regular captain Heather Knight, who is recovering from a hip injury sustained during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Nat Sciver will continue leading the side in her absence.

Another notable absentee from the squad is England’s leading wicket-taker in the format, Katherine Brunt, who will miss the three-match series to prioritise her rest and recovery.

The 21-year-old Lauren Bell has been named as Brunt’s like-for-like replacement in the squad on the back of her impressive performance in The Hundred. She finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps in eight matches, including a best of 4/10.

The series against India will be Lisa Keightley’s last assignment as England women’s head coach.

“I’m excited about finishing my time with this team with a really exciting series against India. They’re a great side and we’ll have to be at our best to win,” said Keightley.

The 51-year-old Keightley also gave an update on Brunt’s omission from the side.

“After discussions with Katherine, she felt the best thing for her was to rest across both the T20 and ODI series. We fully support that decision with a view to maximising her mental and physical recovery off the back of what has been an intense year so far,” the coach said.

“That provides an opportunity for Lauren Bell, who was impressive in The Hundred, and with her, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong in the squad we’re starting to see a group of exciting young players who have the chance to cement their place in the England team,” she added.

England will host India for three T20Is on September 10, 13 and 15, followed by a three-match ICC Women’s Championship ODI series starting on September 18.

Squad: Nat Sciver, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

