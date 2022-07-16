England Women’s team top order, led by Sophia Dunkley and Emma Lamb, gave a commanding performance as they thrashed South Africa by a massive 114 runs in the second One-day International (ODI) at the County Ground here to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Dunkley smashed 107 off just 93 balls and right-arm off-spinner Charlie Dean claimed 4/53 as England triumphed with nine overs to spare.

It was Dunkley’s maiden ODI century which laid the foundation for England’s mammoth 337/5 in 50 overs in the second ODI after the hosts elected to bat first. Openers Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb got England Women going with a fine opening partnership 127.

Dunkley was well-supported by Nat Sciver as they stitched together 142 for the third wicket, with all four of England’s top batters passing the half-century mark.

In reply, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and Andrie Steyn gave the tourists a solid start but the side was ultimately dismissed for 223 as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Charlie Dean was the wrecker-in-chief, finishing with figures of 4/53, with the tweaker well-supported by young pace bowler Issy Wong (3/36) as England increased their points lead in the multi-format series to 6-2.

Brief scores: England Women 337/5 in 50 overs (Tammy Beaumont 58, Emma Lamb 67, Sophia Dunkley 107, Nat Sciver 63; Nadine de Klerk 2/65, Chloe Tryon 2/34) beat South Africa Women 223 in 41 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 55, Marizanne Kapp 73; Charlie Dean 4/53, Issy Wong 3/36) by 114 runs.

