Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced the schedule for England Women’s team touring the Caribbean in December for three ODIs and five T20Is.

The three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series will be played from December 4-22 in Antigua and Barbuda, as well as in Barbados.

The three ODIs will form part of the ICC Women’s Championship, with England yet to get off the mark following their 3-0 home defeat to India in September.

“We’re happy to be able to release the schedule for the tour of the West Indies. It’s always a great place to visit and with a new Head Coach soon to come on board it’s the beginning of a new cycle for this team.”

“The West Indies series sees our first overseas round of the ICC Women’s Championship and it’s key we get some points on the board. The tour also plays an important role in preparing for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup early next year,” said Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women’s cricket.

Schedule:

Sunday, December 4 – 1st ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

Tuesday, December 6 – 2nd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

Friday, December 9 – 3rd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

Sunday, December 11 – 1st T20I at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

Wednesday, December 14 – 2nd T20I at Kensington Oval, Barbados

Saturday, December 17 – 3rd T20I at Kensington Oval, Barbados

Sunday, December 18 – 4th T20I at Kensington Oval, Barbados

