SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

England’s Freya Kemp ruled out of 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup with injury

NewsWire
0
0

England all-rounder Freya Kemp sustained a stress fracture in her back and has been ruled out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday.

The left-arm quick and late-order batter had travelled with the squad to the Caribbean but flew back midway complaining of back pain. She missed the entire three-match ODI series in the West Indies, which England won 3-0.

After flying home early, the scans revealed that the 17-year-old has been diagnosed with a stress fracture.

“After receiving further exploratory scans in the UK, it has been confirmed that England Women and Southern Vipers all-rounder Freya Kemp has sustained a stress fracture in her back,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Kemp will not be available for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February 2023. She will now begin rehabilitation working together with the England and Southern Vipers medical teams,” it added.

Kemp, who made her T20I debut earlier this year, has played nine T20Is, taking eight wickets at an average of 18.62 and an economy rate just over seven runs per over. Earlier in September, she became the second-youngest women’s player to score a half-century for England, making an unbeaten 51 off 37 balls against India.

England are currently playing West Indies in a five-match T20I series and have won both of the T20Is played so far.

— IANS

ak/cs

20221215-185203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi teenager Mohak smashes triple ton; coaches want to see him...

    Dream India-Pakistan Asia Cup final unlikely after narrow defeat to Sri...

    COVID UPDATE: Big outbreak in BBL side Melbourne Stars’ squad; game...

    IND v SA, 1st T20I: Miller, Van der Dussen, Pretorius make...