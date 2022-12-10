England all-rounder Freya Kemp was on Saturday ruled out of the rest of the ongoing tour to the Caribbean due to a back injury.

Kemp, who made her England debut in the summer, was not involved in any of the three ODIs during his team’s 3-0 clean sweep of the West Indies and has been suffering from back pain.

“England Women’s all-rounder Freya Kemp has been ruled out of the rest of the West Indies series with back pain limiting her cricket,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Twitter.

“Kemp will now return to the UK for further exploratory scans,” it added.

The 17-year-old is the latest player ruled out of the tour through injury after Alice Capsey returned home with a broken collarbone.

England and West Indies play the first of five T20Is in Antigua on Sunday. The final four games take place in Barbados from December 14-22.

