England’s Joe Denly ruled out of remainder of NZ T20Is

Christchurch, Nov 2 (IANS) England batsman Joe Denly will miss the remainder of the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand after picking up an injury on his right ankle.

According to a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Denly picked up the injury in practice on Thursday ahead of the first T20I.

“Scan results showed that he has sustained ligament damage to his right ankle,” said the ECB statement.

“He will now start a rehabilitation programme and will be routinely assessed ahead of the two-match Test series against the Black Caps starting on November 21.”

England have not called up his replacement for the four remaining matches in the series, which they currently lead by 1-0 following their emphatic seven-wicket win in the first T20I at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

Both the teams will now lock horns in the second match at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington on Sunday.

–IANS

