England’s Moeen Ali hints at quitting ODI cricket after World Cup in India

Experienced England all-rounder Moeen Ali has hinted that he could call time on his One-day International career after the team’s title defence of the 50-over World Cup to be held in India later in the year.

Moeen has already retired from Test cricket and only plays white-ball cricket for England and in franchise leagues all around the world.

The 35-year-old has made it clear that the World Cup in India is a clear priority but has floated the idea of subsequently stepping away from the format,

“I don’t set a lot of goals, but I want to play that World Cup, be a part of that World Cup and hopefully win that World Cup and then we’ll see,” he told talkSPORT 2 ahead of Tuesday’s series-ending T20 in Bangladesh.

“I’m not saying I will retire or I’m not saying I won’t retire. Another seven or eight months at 35 is a lot. It could be a time where I’m thinking that’s me done now and I might look at Livingstone and Jacksy and think ‘you know what, my time is up, I’d rather these guys get ready for the next World Cup,” Moeen was quoted as saying by the local media.

With the likes of Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks offering similar skill sets as big-hitting batters who also bowl spin, Moeen is already facing lot of competition.

“I haven’t decided but I have sort of an idea of what I want to try and do. It genuinely makes me really happy when I see players coming in – whatever’s best for us and the side and going to make us champions, that’s more important and that’s the bigger picture really.”

Though he is thinking of quitting ODI cricket, Moeen said he will continue to appear around the world as a T20 specialist.

“I think it’s something that’s more logical and just makes more sense. If I’m playing well and playing all the franchise cricket – and playing for England – I don’t see why not. Fifty overs does get harder the older you get, it’s not easy to field and for sure it makes sense that I’ll do that,” Moeen added.

Moeen has earned over 250 caps across all formats of the game.

