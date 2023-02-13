The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced England’s Grace Scrivens as the winner of the ICC Women’s Player of the Month awards for January 2023.

Scrivens became the youngest recipient of the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award after starring in the first-ever ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. A dominant figure with bat and ball throughout the tournament, her all-round performances saw her claim the Player of the Tournament prize. Equally, England’s captain excelled in her leadership role, guiding her side to the inaugural Final.

The talented youngster was successful following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered at ICC-cricket.com.

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup saw several superstars emerge onto the world stage, and Scrivens stood out during a month where she performed brilliantly as a batter, bowler and a leader in England’s run to the Final.

Captaining her side in seven outings, the 19-year-old enjoyed plenty of success in the middle, scoring 293 runs at an average of 41.85 which included three successive half-centuries in victories over Rwanda, Ireland and the West Indies. As well as her notable batting exploits, Scrivens took nine valuable wickets throughout the tournament at a remarkable average of 7.11, including the final wicket as England sealed their passage to the Final in the thrilling semi-final victory over Australia by three runs, the ICC informed in a release.

The England starlet is the third winner from England in successive months, emulating Jos Buttler and Harry Brook who claimed the ICC Men’s Player of the Month awards in November and December respectively and emerges victorious from fellow nominees Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney of Australia, who both performed brilliantly in the shorter formats during January.

Reacting to the ICC Women’s Player of the Month prize, Scrivens commented: “I am so happy and amazed to have been voted the ICC Women’s Player of the Month. It was a brilliant tournament and one that we really enjoyed. Women’s cricket is in a really exciting place at the minute and it’s just great to be a part of it.”

Former England international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member Lydia Greenway added, “Grace was instrumental in ensuring England had a successful campaign at the recent ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Although they missed out to India in the Final, Grace was a true leader throughout, whilst also picking up Player of the Tournament. She was a joy to watch at such a young age.”

