Eoin Morgan, who led England to their first-ever ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title in 2019, on Monday announced his retirement from all the forms of professional cricket with immediate effect.

Morgan had retired from international cricket in July last year, following a 16-year-long career that had begun with Ireland, before he moved to England but he continued to play in global franchise leagues across the world.

“It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years,” the 36-year-old said in his official statement.

“From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment. As there are in every sportsperson’s career, there have been highs and lows, but my family and friends have been by my side throughout it all.

“Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold onto forever.

“Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.

“Although I am calling time on my playing career, I will still be involved in the game, working alongside broadcasters at international and franchise tournaments as a commentator and pundit. I am sincerely looking forward to what the future holds.”

Morgan remains England’s leading run-scorer – 6957 runs in 225 ODIs with 13 hundreds – and the most successful captain in ODIs, with 76 wins from 126 matches he led in. In T20 Internationals, he aggregated 2458 runs in 115 matches at a strike-rate of 136.18 with 14 fifties.

An integral part of England’s first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies in 2010, Morgan led the side to runners-up finish in the 2016 edition in India. Overall, he led England to 42 T20I wins from 72 matches.

