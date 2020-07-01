English Championship side Wigan Athletic goes into administration

London, July 1 (IANS) English Championship side Wigan Athletic has gone into administration, thus becoming the first English professional club to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The English Football League has said Wigan will be deducted 12 points.

“As a result of Wigan Athletic confirming they have entered into administration, the club will be subject to a 12-point deduction and, in accordance with EFL regulations, the timing of the sporting sanction can only be determined once final league placings in the Championship are determined,” the statement on the EFL website read.

“If in the event the club is relegated by virtue of their final position following the conclusion of the Championship season, then the deduction will apply in League One in 2020/21.

“However, if the club is not in the relegation places following the final game of season, the sanction will be then be applied to their season 2019/20 total and final league standings amended as appropriate.

“The EFL is awaiting formal notification from the administrators and once the League has received this it will commence discussions with the relevant individuals with the aim of achieving a long-term future for the club,” it added.

Wigan thrashed Stoke 3-0 at the DW Stadium on Tuesday to move eight points clear of the drop zone with six matches left to play.

