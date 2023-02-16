This weekend individuals and families can enjoy fishing anywhere in Ontario without having to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card.

“Fishing is a time-honoured tradition and a terrific way for families and friends to enjoy the outdoors and spend time together,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Whether you are a seasoned angler or a first-time fisher, this is a great opportunity get outside and fish for free this Family Day Weekend.”

While ice fishing is a fun activity, but it’s important to make sure the ice is thick enough. Ice that looks safe may not be. Check ice conditions with local ice hut operators or other anglers and wear appropriate clothing and equipment for safety and comfort

During free fishing periods, all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations and rules still apply.

This weekend is one of four times when Canadian residents can fish for free in Ontario, the others are Mother’s Day weekend (May 13 and 14), Father’s Day weekend (June 17 and 18) and Family Fishing week (July 1-9).

Canadian residents participating in free fishing periods must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing your name and date of birth.

Outside of free fishing periods, anyone 18 and older, but under the age of 65 must have an Outdoors Card and a fishing licence.

All veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy free recreational fishing in the province, whenever and wherever fishing is allowed.