Enjoying paperless court, wish others too enjoy: Delhi Chief Justice

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Delhi High Court’s Chief Justice D.N. Patel on Thursday said he is “enjoying” his work at this paperless court and wish that judges of other courts can also have a similar experience.

“The experience I am getting as a chief of such paperless court is overwhelming. I am sure in a short while other judges can also start and have a taste of a paperless court. So far, as becoming a Chief Justice here is concerned, it is extremely good and exceptional experience,” he said at a felicitation event for him organised by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD).

On the issue of pendency, Chief Justice Patel said: “Meetings are going on with other judges of the high court and district judge to set priority. We are setting priorities for old matters. We are planning that at least older matters can be disposed off.

“Judges cannot do anything alone… with the help of lawyers only, (can) things can be done else the matters would come back ex-parte,” he added.

Chief Justice Patel also suggested that the BCD provide books and other required materials to the junior advocates.

“The Bar Council can also arrange for stipend for the junior advocates,” he said, adding it can also play a vital role in providing teaching and guidance to the junior advocates.

“Respect should be given by the junior advocates to the senior advocates. I have seen at times senior advocates are standing while juniors are seated… such practices should be stopped,” he said.

The event was also attended by other high court judges including Justice Talwant Singh, Justice Rajnish Menon, Justice Asha Menon, Justice Brijesh Sethi and other members of both bar and the bench.

–IANS

anb/vd