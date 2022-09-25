ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Enola Holmes to arrive on Nov 4 – and Sherlock is in competition with her

Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes is back on the case in the official trailer for ‘Enola Holmes 2’, which will arrive on Netflix on November 4, reports ‘Variety’.

An extension of the iconic Sherlock Holmes character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the franchise, ‘Variety’ adds, stars Brown as the youngest sibling of the Holmes family, who must come into her own as a capable detective, while facing down her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill).

The sequel and its predecessor are based on ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries’, the young adult fiction book series created by Nancy Springer.

The first film chronicled Enola’s search for her mother Eudoria Holmes, played by Helena Bonham Carter, which offered many twists and turns for the young sleuth to navigate. Netflix describes the mystery of the sequel as one of “historic proportions”, needing “two Holmes to handle”, indicating a larger role for Cavill’s Sherlock.

Harry Bradbeer returns to direct the sequel, having previously helmed television episodes of ‘Fleabag’, ‘Ramy’ and ‘Killing Eve’ before taking on the ‘Enola Holmes’ franchise.

In addition to Cavill and Bonham Carter reprising their roles, the movie will also feature Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and David Thewlis playing supporting characters.

The original ‘Enola Holmes’ was initially planned for a theatrical release by Warner Bros. before Netflix picked up the distribution rights during the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflix released the first film on its streaming platforms in September 2020.

