The Special Cell of Delhi Police apprehended a 17-year-old youth who allegedly posted ‘revenge messages’ against popular Punjabi singer and music producer Mankirt Aulakh on social media following the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala.

Sharing the details, DCP (IFSO/Special Cell) K.P.S. Malhotra said an Instagram account (@gangwar_302) was found in which a threat was issued to Aulakh with a cross sign marked on his picture.

Accordingly, the police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and took up the investigation.

A police team was constituted which conducted technical analysis and found one juvenile having the said mobile phone with the alleged Instagram account through which he posted the threatening messages.

On sustained interrogation, the accused minor told the police that he was a big fan of Moosewala and was anguished and deeply hurt after his beloved singer’s death.

“He created an account on Instagram by the name of @gangwar_302 and posted various revenge posts. Some people have started following his account and the number of followers increasing day by day,” Malhotra said.

The accused also posted some threatening posts on his Instagram account with the photos of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Mankirt Aulakh, the officer added.

Aulakh has been receiving death threats since last month from the Davinder Bambiha gang, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that reportedly plotted Moosewala’s killing. In a Facebook post, the Bambiha gang accused Aulakh of being involved in Moosewala’s shooting. It also alleged that Aulakh extorted money from other singers in the Punjabi music industry.

On his part, Aulakh has refuted his involvement with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 near his village in Punjab’s Mansa district while he was travelling in a car.

Eight assailants fired over 30 shots at him. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. The autopsy report revealed that his body bore 19 bullet marks.

20220617-204402