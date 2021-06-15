Director Enrico Casarosa says childhood memories inspired him to make the new animated film “Luca”, which is ready to release digitally on June 18.

“This movie is about the friendships that change us. It’s a love letter to the summers of our youth — those formative years when you’re finding yourself. I had the luck to grow up in Genoa, a port city on the Italian Riviera. It’s a very specific coast because it’s really steep. The mountains rise up from the ocean. The towns are stuck in time — they’re so picturesque. I always imagined them like little monsters coming out of the water,” says Casarosa.

“Luca” is a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, endless scooter rides and heartwarming friendships. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend Alberto, but all the fun is threatened by a deep secret that can sabotage their friendship.

The film features the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan among others.

‘Luca’ releases on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

–IANS

aru/vnc