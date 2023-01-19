Continuing efforts to abate air pollution arising out of emissions from highly-polluting fossil fuels, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Thursday urged Coal India Ltd (CIL) and the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments, to ensure that coal is not supplied or allotted by CIL companies to stockists or agents in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Commission has also advised the industries including stockists, traders, and dealers of coal to ensure compliance and discontinue coal supply in NCR for any kind of usage in entire NCR, except for thermal power plants (TPPs). The statutory directions of the Commission seek complete elimination of use of coal and other unapproved fuels for operations across all sectors from January 1, 2023.

In compliance of the Commission’s directions, 84 industrial units across NCR areas of Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan, which were hitherto not using approved fuels, closed down their operations on their own, the commission said. It further added that in the last 3 months from October 1, 2022, only 21 industrial units were found using highly polluting unapproved fuels like coal, furnace oil, etc. and those units have been closed pursuant to CAQM closure directions.

“Presently, the use of coal now stands completely banned (except in TPPs) and it is not considered a permissible fuel within NCR as per the common fuel list under the Directions issued by the Commission,” said CAQM.

It added that its Flying Squad will continue conducting incognito inspections to ensure strict compliance on use of only approved fuels in the entire NCR.

20230119-204604