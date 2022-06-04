INDIA

Ensure elaborate security arrangements for Operation Bluestar anniversary: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation in the state ahead of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, also known as ‘Ghallughara Divas’, to be observed on June 6.

Chairing a meeting with senior officers of the police and civil administration, the Chief Minister asked them to ensure elaborate security arrangements across the state before June 6.

He said no one should be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in the state at any cost. Mann categorically said that the government is committed to make Punjab a peaceful and front-runner state in the country.

The Chief Minister said that anybody found trying to disturb peace will be dealt with sternly, adding that some forces inimical to the progress and prosperity of the state are making constant attempts to derail peace in the state.

However, Mann said his government will not allow any such nefarious move to succeed.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab Police have been put on high alert and central paramilitary forces have also been roped in to assist them for maintaining peace in the state.

Exhorting Punjabis to uphold the ethos of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state, he urged them to teach anti-Punjab forces a lesson by foiling all their conspiracies aimed at pushing Punjab back to the black days.

Mann said the state government is duty-bound to maintain peace and prosperity in Punjab.

