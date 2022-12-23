Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to facilitate the tourists visiting the state, especially during Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

He asked the Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with senior officers to make adequate arrangements of the smooth flow of tourists. Special arrangements must be put in place to ensure hassle-free movement of tourist vehicles, particularly in major tourist destinations, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the tourists not to park their vehicles alongside roads as this may lead to traffic snarls. He directed the Police Department to ensure use of drones for effective traffic management. Adequate men and machinery must be deployed in areas prone to heavy snow so as to avoid any inconvenience to the tourists.

Sukhu directed Public Works and Health Departments to be on high alert. He said special focus must be laid on smooth plying of vehicles across the Atal Tunnel Rohtang to facilitate the commuters.

He said the police must also conduct night patrolling and Urban Local Bodies must ensure proper functioning of streetlights and basic amenities.

The Chief Minister said the HPTDC-owned hotels must also get ready to welcome the guests.

He also urged the tourists to follow Covid-19 protocol and wear facemasks as a precautionary measure.

