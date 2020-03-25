Ensure movement of animal fodder, Home Ministry tells states

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry on Thursday directed the states and Union Territories (UTs) to allow inter-state movement of “animal feed and fodder”.

The Ministry issued the fresh order following inputs that some states were not allowing inter-state movement of this.

In the order to all the state and UTs Chief Secretaries and administrators, the Home Ministry said: “It is hereby clarified that exceptions under clause 6, covers the transportation/inter-state movement of animal feed and fodder, being the essential items.”

Transportation of essential goods and inter-state movement of goods have been allowed, however, it has come to notice that some states are not allowing inter-state movement of ‘animal feed and fodder, the Order reads.

“It is requested that the claification may please be disseminated to the field agencies so as to ensure movement of animal feed and fodder.”

The order followed the Ministry’s Tuesday and Wednesday order and an addendum respectively containing guidelines on the measures to be taken by ministries, departments of the Central, state, UT governments and state UT authorities for containment of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

The Home Ministry’s Tuesday guideline issued after Prime Minister announced for a 21-day lockdown across the country to break the chain of transmission of deadly disease.

To ensure strict implementation of these measures, the government has invoked Sections 51-60 of the Disaster Management of Act, which mandates up to two years of imprisonment for any violation by individuals, companies or officials involved in implementation.

Covid-19 has claimed 15 lives and infected over 600 people across the country.

–IANS

