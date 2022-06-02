INDIA

Ensure no one is deprived of govt benefits: Odisha CM

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged all newly elected members of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) to ensure no one should be deprived of availing government benefits.

Addressing the orientation programme of the newly elected PRI members including zila parishad presidents, block chairpersons and sarpanchs here, Patnaik advised them to consider the issues faced by the people as their own problem and make sincere efforts to resolve them.

Congratulating the newly elected representatives, he said that this time, a large number of women had won the panchayat election. “Biju Babu’s dream for women’s empowerment has now been realized,” he said.

“You all are well aware of the importance of the panchayat in our governance and development plans. The panchayat is the center of public service,” Patnaik said.

Appealing to the elected members to protect the rights of women, poor and vulnerable people, the Chief Minister advised them to always remain with the people during their good and bad times.

Speaking about the 5T (team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit) principles of his government, Patnaik urged them to utilize these in the development of the villages.

Stating that the public have put their trust in them, he advised the members to never let the people down and serve them considering their trust as a sacred responsibility.

For the first time, the state government has decided to provide the training on disaster management, women empowerment, fruitful utilization of funds, etc to all 1,06,352 PRI members, which include 30 zila parishad presidents, 822 ZP members, 314 block chairpersons, 6,479 panchayat samiti members, 6,749 sarpanchs and 91,913 ward members within six months.

20220602-162846

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Charred body of woman found in UP district

    Delhi AQI continues to be ‘very poor’ ahead of Diwali

    CPI-M Min’s wife’s nomination creates ruckus in party meeting

    ‘Chikoo’ actor Lakshay Khurana: Body shaming needs to stop