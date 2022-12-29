BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Ensure our safety, welfare: K’taka Liquor Lovers Association to govt

Karnataka Madyapriyara Horata Sangha (Karnataka Liquor Lovers Struggle Association) has demanded the state government to ensure the safety and welfare of tipplers or ban liquor in the state.

The association held a conference recently in this regard and the video went viral on social media. Venkatesh Borehalli, the President of the registered association demanded a dedicated package for liquor lovers from the government.

He demanded that the government should conduct health checkup camps for them and bear medical expenses for liver complications. In case of death, the tipplers should get compensation, he maintained.

The liquor gives good revenue to the government, however the welfare of alcoholics is neglected. The association has also invited the Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah for the inaugural event at Arsikere town. The minister is yet to confirm dates, he says.

Venkatesh also explained that he was also inviting the Excise Commissioner to organise a seminar on safe drinking.

He demanded that every bottle should be insured, and Rs 1 lakh should be given to the family of the consumer in case of death. The government should provide one lakh houses every year to consumers of alcohol who hold BPL cards, Venkatesh said.

He further demanded the bars to display liquor rates and provide filtered water and clean toilets at bars. Sources said that the excise revenue of Rs 19,450 crore was collected from the liquor sales between April and November this year.

20221229-130404

