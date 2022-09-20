INDIA

Ensure people never lose faith in BJP, Nadda tells Guj party leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday asked party workers and elected representatives in Gujarat “to be proactive, pro responsible, pro responsive”.

Addressing elected representatives from gram to district panchayats, nagarpalikas, municipal corporations, Assembly and Lok Sabha members, he also stressed that they “have to be transparent and for this, we will have to bring transparency in the system and deliver in a transparent manner… this will keep people’s faith alive in us.”

Nadda has asked to create awareness and be more technology savvy and promote the digital era. “With the digitisation, we need to reduce the use of paper and hard files, people should be able to file their applications online, track them online, so that people will get the transparent and fast services. People will come to know who is getting what benefit from government programmes and how much, with this ‘it will be inclusive growth’.”

