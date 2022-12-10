INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Ensure people’s faith in AAP gets stronger’: Kejriwal tells newly elected councillors

NewsWire
0
0

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday interacted with the newly elected party councillors. This was the first formal interaction between all the councillors and the AAP senior leadership.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Kejriwal told the councillors that “the public and the party have expressed faith in you, and now your work should reflect those values across the country”.

“All councillors should do such a wonderful job in the next 5 years that the public’s faith in us becomes stronger. They will try to buy you for Rs 10-50 lakhs, but don’t fall for their traps, if they call or come to meet, record it… it is necessary to expose them. We have won the heart of the people by working diligently in Delhi because of which, even after all the propaganda, the BJP could not break people’s faith,” he said.

Kejriwal asked the councillors to ensure that no allegations of corruption against anyone.

“It should not happen that this time we have fought against the corruption of the BJP and by the time of the next elections, the BJP will be fighting us alleging corruption created by councillors of our party. People have a lot of faith in AAP and you must all ensure that with your work, this faith only becomes stronger,” Kejriwal told AAP councillors.

The Delhi CM also sought better coordination between AAP MLAs and Councillor and asked to work together both.

Meanwhile, Sisodia said: “This is going to be a golden era for MCD, now we have to clear the mountains of garbage, clean all streets, fix all roads and improve the primary health system.”

The party also announced the appointment of Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Adil Khan as coordinators and mentors for the councillors and designated them the responsibility of looking after three zones each.

20221211-001003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amala Paul will make special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’

    CEC launches Special Summary Revision 2023 through voter awareness campaign in...

    Govt wants public sector insurers rejig first, unions demand wage revision

    AIADMK opposes metering of Agri power connections in TN