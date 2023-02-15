Labourers and employees in Delhi are being made to work at less than the minimum wages, a BJP leader claimed on Wednesday, and demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal take appropriate action in this regard.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that in Delhi, the minimum wage for skilled labour is Rs 20,357 and that of unskilled labour is Rs 16,792, but alleged that private job providers themselves openly misuse the Delhi government’s jobs portal to offer jobs, ranging from construction labour to chefs for only Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000 salary.

“When such a low salary is proposed on the government job portal, we can well imagine the harassment the laborers face in the open market,” he added.

Kapoor also said that private companies providing contract labour or office workers to the Delhi government are also exploiting the workers by taking proper per head payment from the government according to the fixed standards, but pay the workers much less.

He urged the Chief Minister to take appropriate action in this context and said that the government should not allow job advertisements on its job portal for less than the minimum wage and transfer the salary into the account of all its contract workers so that they get full amount due, while giving separate commission per worker to the contract companies.

