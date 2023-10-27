Ensure proper treatment is given to Sanjay Singh: Delhi court directs jail officials (Lead)

A Delhi court on Friday extended judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh till November 10 in connection with money laundering case which is being probed by the ED pertaining to the now-scrapped excise policy.

He was produced before Special Judge M. K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on expiry of his previously granted 14-day judicial custody.

Judge Nagpal allowed Singh to sign certain cheques as he requested to do so for his family expenses, and other work he is obliged to do as a Member of Parliament.

The concerned jail authorities were directed to ensure proper treatment to Singh, including from his private doctor.

“Court sees no reason to refuse the private treatment to the accused. Hence, the jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure the appropriate treatment,” the judge said.

Judge Nagpal extended Singh’s judicial custody by 14 days.

Singh, who had moved the Delhi High Court against his arrest and remand, was denied any relief as Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma dismissed his plea calling it premature.

On October 13, Singh had told Judge Nagpal that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has become an ‘entertainment department’.

The judge had directed him not to discuss unrelated matters or give speeches inside the court, or he will ask for his production through video conferencing from now on.

Singh had challenged his arrest by and remand to the ED before the high court saying that the grounds of arrest were not given to him by the financial probe agency.

The court had earlier also directed Singh not speak to media while being produced, saying it creates security problems. The judge also directed journalists not to ask him questions.

The financial probe agency on October 4 arrested Singh after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area. Singh was arrested under Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

