Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the district administration officials to ensure road safety measures for bringing down accidents at least by 20 per cent in the coming year.

On Monday, he reviewed the measures taken for the enforcement of road safety along with the status of the state government’s flagship scheme Orunodoi.

The Chief Minister held a video conference in Guwhati with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other senior officials.

Underlining the importance of strict measures on road safety to reduce fatalities, Sarma directed the DCs and SPs to take strong action for the enforcement of road safety protocols. He asked them to take action against bike stunts, speed and drunken driving and intensify patrolling on National Highway and important roads across the state.

Making a call to ensure an ‘Accident-free New Year’, the Chief Minister directed the districts to set a target to reduce accidents by a minimum of 20 per cent in the coming year.

He also directed to carry out strict vigilance at picnic spots to ensure that nobody indulges in drunken and speed driving.

Sarma has asked the DCs to conduct a drive by the officials of the Excise Department against illegal liquor sales at picnic spots.

The Chief Minister stressed on detailed analysis of road accidents to identify causes for corrective measures as well as enforcement of safety measures.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to conduct regular reviews of road accidents and identify spots where accidents take place on a regular basis. He said that District Road Safety Committee must visit all such spots to get a first-hand understanding of the situation.

While directing the Transport Department to prepare an analytical reports of all accidents that have taken place during the year, the Chief Minister instructed the DCs to take up repairing and other road-related matters with state PWD and NHIDCL on a priority basis.

Moreover, Sarma on Monday also discussed with the government officials on issues related to guidelines on the selection of beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme.

He directed the DCs to act in a manner to achieve the set target by April 10 and to ensure the “One Household One Beneficiary” norm through the ongoing selection process.

The Chief Minister further said it is a priority area of the government and all districts must intensify the paddy procurement drive. He also discussed the implementation of the Amrit Sarovar project under which 2,985 ponds are to be created across Assam.

