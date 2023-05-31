INDIA

Ensure road safety protocols followed in Guwahati: Assam CM to police

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a late-night survey on Tuesday to inspect the upcoming construction work in Guwahati. He directed the police to ensure road safety protocols were followed by the vehicles plying at night.

Sarma shared a video on his Twitter handle where he was seen inspecting some places in the city at night to check the civil facilities and other works.

He was accompanied by senior officials from various departments.

The Chief Minister issued a few instructions to the officer to ensure better public facilities in the city.

On Monday midnight, seven students of Assam Engineering College died in a tragic accident where a Scorpio car carrying the students broke the divider and hit another vehicle coming from the opposite side.

The incident left another six people critically injured, including three students of the engineering college. All of them are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The accident occurred in the Jalukbari area of the city, which is the Chief Minister’s assembly constituency.

According to the initial investigation, the vehicle carrying the students was moving at a high speed, and this might be the reason behind the accident.

Following that, Sarma went to the accident spot the next morning and instructed the police to ensure that road safety guidelines were strictly followed by the vehicles plying at night.

