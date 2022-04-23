Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday requested Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and other judges to consider social justice in appointment of judges, setting up of the apex court bench here and use of Tamil in the Madras High Court.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying function at the Madras High Court here, Stalin requested that the Collegium may ensure the principle of social justice in the appointment of High Court and Supreme Court judges.

“In this way, I consider that the principle of inclusiveness would be ensured in higher judiciary,” Stalin said.

He also requested for the setting up of a bench of the Supreme Court at Chennai and the use of Tamil – the official language of Tamil Nadu in the Madras High Court.

“Already four States namely – Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh – use their official language of the State in their respective High Courts. This is a long pending and important request of the people and legal community of the State,” Stalin said.

According to Stalin, the Parliament, Assembly and Judiciary should function reflecting the feelings of the people and Ramana is functioning like that.

He said the state government has issued orders for setting up of commercial courts and is taking steps to move the local courts functioning in rented buildings to their own premises.

On the welfare of advocates, Stalin announced that the state would soon disburse Rs 20 crore to the lawyers who died due to Covid-19 and the increase in death benefit by Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Advocates Welfare Fund.

Ramana laid the foundation stone for the nine-storeyed building in the Madras High Court complex and also inaugurated other judicial buildings.

On his part, Stalin inaugurated the commercial court building here.

20220423-165604