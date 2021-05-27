Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked all states to ensure strict compliance of Covid containment measures, as the case load is decreasing but numbers are still high.

“I would therefore urge you to continue compliance of containment measures as advised by MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” he said in a letter to all Chief Secretaries.

India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 fresh cases and 3,847 fatalities in the last 24 hours. On Monday, India crossed a grim milestone of three lakh deaths, becoming world’s third country after the US and Brazil to reach this figure.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,73,69,093 with 24,19,907 active cases and 3,15,235 deaths so far.

