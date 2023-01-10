Ruckus continued in front of the court of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday and complaints surfaced that a section of lawyers were not allowing their fellow professionals to enter his court.

Irked over these complaints, Justice Mantha summoned the officer-in-charge of the Calcutta High Court and asked him to ensure that none is obstructing in entering his court.

“If necessary, increase the force deployment. Those who want to come to my court should not be obstructed from doing that. Those who do not want to come, it is their matter,” he told the officer-in-charge.

He also summoned the registrar general of Calcutta High Court and also asked them to ensure the security aspect on this count.

According to senior counsel Kaushik Gupta, what has happened in the last two days is unprecedented in the history of Calcutta High Court.

“It is most unfortunate that a judge had to finally summon the officer-in-charge of the court and ensure that none is obstructed from entering his court. One particular verdict might not have gone in favour of anyone. But there is always a way to go to a higher bench or even a higher court against that verdict. But what is happening in the last two days is an insult to the legal and judicial system of the country,” Gupta said.

Earlier in the day, Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava had also expressed anguish over the entire development and reminded that the country’s oldest high court surely has a legacy of its own and hence the Calcutta High Court Bar Association should take responsibility for that.

