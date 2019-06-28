Enthusiasm of Team India ‘contagious’ post Bangladesh win

Birmingham, July 3 (IANS) Not even 15 minutes would have passed after India’s win over Bangladesh at Edgbaston that members of the Indian playing XI had switched on their mobile phones and posted pictures of everything interesting from their morale-boosting victory on Instagram.

On Tuesday, India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to seal their berth in the semifinals in the ongoing World Cup.

Such was the enthusiasm and jubilance of the Indian cricketers that most of them started sharing pictures of them celebrating the win with their teammates and fans.

Skipper Virat Kohli was the first to post a picture of the dressing room where he alongside Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant can be seen posing for the photograph.

Shami also posted the same picture along with the caption: “A great team performance and we now march on to the semis. Well done, boys.”

After that, Kohli posted two pictures of him taking blessings from 87-year-old Indian fan, Charulata Patel, who was seen cheering and waving the Indian tricolour during the entire course of the game.

“Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love and support and especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate and dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps and bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one,” he captioned the two images.

Rahul, Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal also posted pictures of various phases of the game where India were in ascendancy, emphasising on the fact that it was a complete team effort which saw them beat the Bangla Tigers and enter the knockout stage of the prestigious quadrennial event.

In the post-match presser, Rahul revealed that the team celebrated after the game. “We did enjoy a bit of a celebration after the game,” he said. “We are two steps away from winning the trophy and that has been a dream we have worked towards for the past four years.”

With Tuesday’s win, India have joined Australia in the semifinals in the ongoing World Cup. On Saturday, India will face Sri Lanka in their last group stage game at Headingley, Leeds.

