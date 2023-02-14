INDIA

Entire module involved in Pulwama attack busted: IG CRPF Kashmir

The entire module involved in 2019 Pulwama attack has been busted, said M.S. Bhatia, Inspector General Kashmir Ops on Tuesday.

A wreath-laying ceremony by CRPF was organised at the Martyrs Memorial at Lethpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district in honour of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the service of the nation on February 14, 2019.

M.S. Bhatia, Inspector General Kashmir Ops Sector, stated that the nation will always remain indebted to the soldiers who valiantly fought and laid down their lives to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

“The entire module involved in the Pulwama attack has been busted in a very professional way,” he said.

“There has been a sea change in Kashmir in the last four years. Forces are on the offensive, terror ecosystem has been demolished,” he said.

He briefed the media about the remarkable improvement in the security scenario post abrogation of Article 370, challenges being faced in recent times and the numerous successes that have been achieved by the CRPF against terrorists, including the demolition of the terror ecosystem.

“Terrorist morale is busted, the new cadres are not coming, existing cadres are being demolished…

“There are no hartals, tourism is flourishing,” he said.

Bhatia also briefed about the various steps that have been undertaken for strengthening the security grid, convoy management, operational synergy between the security forces, modernisation of CRPF, leveraging of technology and use of other force multipliers to prevent attacks on forces and carry out a relentless offensive against the terror ecosystem.

