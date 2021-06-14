Passenger carrier SpiceJet said on Monday that it has inoculated its entire operating cabin crew with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

SpiceJet had initiated a vaccination drive for all its employees last month.

“The company-sponsored programme that commenced from Delhi and Gurugram was extended to all the domestic operating stations of the airline and was undertaken as per government rules and guidelines.

“The vaccinated cabin crew does not include those who have recently recovered from Covid and are ineligible for vaccination as per government rules,” the airline said in a statement.

According to Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, the vaccination drive will secure the interest and safety of both the passengers and employees who engage directly on a day-to-day basis.

“A fully vaccinated airline staff will tremendously boost the confidence of the flyers and help stimulate travel and tourism. I am happy that SpiceJet is moving in that direction,” he said.

