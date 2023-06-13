INDIA

Entire ‘tamasha’ of job destroyers to desperate gimmicks: Cong on PM’s ‘rozgar mela’

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed over 70,000 joining letters during a ‘rozgar mela’, the Congress on Tuesday said the exercise was a ‘tamasha (show)’ to give an identity to the BJP, which is the job destroyer, and is a desperate gimmick to manage the headlines.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Let us be absolutely clear. The Rozgar Mela does not mean new jobs. What it is doing instead is making the personalisation of governance complete. People are getting government jobs presumably against already sanctioned posts and after going through a recruitment process that has existed for years.”

He said, “Now the Prime Minister, who has totally and completely failed to create jobs in the last nine years, is making it appear as if some special favour is being bestowed by him and him alone on those getting the government and other public sector jobs. I know of a few in leading educational institutions who were told that their appointment letters, which they would have got in the normal course, would be handed over as part of self-styled Vishwaguru’s tamasha.”

“This entire Tamasha is certainly giving an identity to the BJP as he claims – the identity of job destroyers – now resorting to desperate gimmicks to manage the headlines,” Ramesh added.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Indian economy is on a rise fuelled by a spike in manufacturing activity and growing employment, despite the growing geopolitical tensions.

Addressing newly recruits in various government departments at a ‘rozgar mela’ where more than 70,000 appointment letters were handed over virtually by him, the prime minister said that due to various government schemes like Start-up India, Stand-up India and Mudra Yojana, several employment opportunities have emerged in private sector also.

