BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Entrepreneurship Development Centres to come up in higher education institutions of NE

NewsWire
0
0

To boost and create an entrepreneurial eco-systems among college students of northeastern region, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), an institution under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, would set up Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDCs) as well as Incubation Centres (IC) in higher educational institutions of northeastern region.

IIE Director Lalit Sharma on Thursday said that in the first phase IIE, with the support of North Eastern Council, would set up 30 EDCs and four ICs in higher educational institutes across the region.

Under this project, 50 selected student startups will be supported financially through one-time grant funding of Rs 5 lakh each to start their business.

Sharma said IIE is excited to take on this new responsibility and is confident that the initiative would help foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation among college students in the NE region.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, till March, there were a total of 1,143 registered startups throughout the eight states of northeast including Sikkim while during the same time period, there were 10,808 startups in Karnataka and 6,988 startups in Gujarat.

Sharma, who is initiating the project said : “Youth has played a significant role in developing startup ecosystems in mature ecosystems like Karnataka and Gujarat. IIE plans to develop the ecosystem of NER through college youth. IIE shall reach out to young college students by developing EDCs and ICs within the higher educational institutions of NER.”

20230413-214203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paytm’s revenue jumps 89% to Rs 1,680 crore in Q1 FY23

    People saving less, household savings moderate in Q3 FY21

    Ecuador trade office opened in Bengaluru to spur business ties

    Nvidia can’t sell AI chips to China: US govt