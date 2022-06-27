The new Apple 13-inch MacBook base model with M2 chip is reportedly having slower SSD read/write speeds than its M1 predecessor.

According to a MacRumors report, YouTubers Max Tech and Created Tech tested the 256GB base M2 model worth the $1,299 and discovered the SSD’s read speeds are around 50 pre cent slower than M1 MacBook Pro with same storage.

The SSD’s write speeds are also reportedly around 30 per cent slower.

“Max Tech even disassembled the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro and found that Apple is only using a single NAND flash storage chip. The M1 MacBook Pro uses two 128GB NAND chips, and multiple chips can enable faster SSD speeds in parallel,” the report noted late on Sunday.

It appears that only the base model 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip has a slower SSD.

The 512GB model has SSD’s read/write speeds similar to all M1 models, but getting these speeds will require spending at least $1,499.

This means that the 512GB model remains equipped with two 256GB flash storage chips, said the report.

It’s unclear why the new base model of MacBook Pro is only equipped with a single NAND chip.

Apple was yet to react to the report.

According to The Verge, If SSD speeds are an issue on the base 13-inch MacBook Pro, you’ll need to pay an extra $200 for the faster 512GB model.

“But if you’re willing to do that, you might want to wait and see what’s inside the new MacBook Air,” the report added.

20220627-143803