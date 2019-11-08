Entry not banned in Sabarimala, I’ll go again: Kanakadurga

Kozhikode (Kerala) Nov 14 (IANS) Kanakadurga, who created history by praying at the Sabarimala temple on January 2, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday which referred the issue of entry of women into the temple and other religious places to a larger seven-judge bench, saying since the verdict does not ban entry, I will go again.

“Today’s verdict is encouraging. There is no stay on the September 28 (2018) verdict which opened the temple to women of all ages. I will go again,” Kanakadurga told the media at Malappuram.

Kanakadurga and Bindu Ammini, both aged below 50, prayed at the Sabarimala temple on January 2 with police security amid huge protests.

Ammini said that since Thursday’s verdict doesn’t stay the previous year’s historic decision, women are free to go and pray at the temple.

“The Kerala government should ensure that they provide all the support to women who want to go and pray at Sabarimala,” Ammini told the media here.

The two offered prayers at the temple last year that triggered a huge protest which forced them to go into hiding. Both of them could return to their homes only after the protests died down.

–IANS

