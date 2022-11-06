Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday inaugurated India Pavilion at the 27th Session of Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh.

“I am confident that, throughout the duration of COP, India Pavilion will continue to remind the delegates that simple lifestyle and individual practices that are sustainable in nature can help protect Mother Earth,” he said while inaugurating the pavilion.

“India believes climate action starts from the grassroots, individual level and hence designed the India Pavilion with the theme of LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment.”

India also pushed forward the idea of climate finance, introduction of new technologies, and new collaborations to facilitate technology transfers, he added.

Yadav also attended the ceremonial opening of COP 27 where Egypt took over the COP Presidency from the UK.

The Conference of Parties (COP27) is scheduled from November 6 till 18.

