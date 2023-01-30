BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Environment Minister meets German Parliamentary delegation, discusses sustainable development

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday held a meeting with a delegation of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag), led by Ralph Brinkhaus here during which talks focussed on exploring pathways to sustainable development, particularly with a focus on circular economy, tackling single-use plastic, forest management and climate resilience.

In the meeting, the German delegation raised issues relating to impact of climate change on forests, trilateral cooperation in Africa on environment and climate, circular economy, alternatives for plastics, and how both countries may further explore bilateral cooperation in these areas.

Responding to the queries of the German delegation, Yadav emphasised on the importance of Mission LiFE launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He mentioned about various steps taken by India for combatting plastic wastes, alternatives for plastics, conservation of endangered species and forests, forest surveys, agro-forestry.

On trilateral cooperation in Africa, Yadav stated that the power ministry is already undertaking various projects in the continent, however for any trilateral cooperation there on environment and climate, the External Affairs Ministry has to be consulted first.

Both sides agreed that they have common interests in many areas, and may further explore strengthening bilateral cooperation in new areas of biodiversity, climate change, energy technology among others.

20230130-141804

