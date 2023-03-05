INDIA

Environment minister says India’s climate policy aimed at sustainable development

NewsWire
0
0

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that India’s climate policy is directed towards sustainable development and poverty eradication, while striving continuously to decouple emissions from growth and achieve energy efficiency across sectors.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue on the issue of ‘The Next Step for Climate Smart Policies’, he said “As we enter the third year of UN Critical Decade of Action, with just seven years remaining to achieve the 17 sustainable development goals, drafting and ensuring execution of Climate Smart Policies has taken centre stage in India”.

The minister said it is because Indians are pro-planet people as the nation, with more than 17 per cent of the global population, has contributed only about 4 per cent to the global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions between 1850 and 2019, against the 60 per cent contributed by developed nations.

“Even today, India’s per capita emissions are less than one third of world’s per capita GHG emissions,” he added.

Yadav said “Climate Smart Policies” act as a policy tool for specific action for sustainable development.

“It is unfortunate that the world learnt about the concept of sustainability the hard way,” he added.

He said we are now witness to how mindless consumption and unplanned development have jeopardised food and energy security across many a nation.

The minister noted that there are developing countries that are reeling under the menace of unsustainable debt and at the same time, are also victims of unsustainable consumption and production processes of the developed world.

Yadav expressed confidence that India, through its G20 presidency, will work with its partners to put forward a coherent roadmap for climate action and sustainable development, which puts the concerns of the Global South at the centre when it comes to making Climate Smart Policies, domestically and globally.

20230305-152802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I feel like I’m pretty much at full tilt...

    Airbnb’s across India are all set to welcome travellers in 2022

    Manish Tewari’s 4th adjournment notice in LS on Chinese transgressions

    80 Punjab Cong MLAs to authorise high command to take call...