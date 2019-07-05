Environmental activist Muhilan held by TN police

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested environmental activist Muhilan on a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman.

Anti-Sterlite copper smelter plant and anti-Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) activist Muhilan went missing in February this year after boarding a train from the Egmore railway station here.

He was detained by the police in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and was later handed over to the Tamil Nadu police.

The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Departmetn (CBCID) officials questioned him here on Sunday and later he was arrested on the basis of a woman’s complaint of alleged sexual harassment.

