Environmental protection to be focus of first-ever conclave of Himalayan states

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The first-ever conclave of Himalayan states will be held in Uttarakhand on July 28 where the focus will be on environmental protection, Himalayan culture and economic development.

It will be attended by the Chief Ministers of the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland, along with administrators and specialists.

Vice President of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar is to be a part of the conclave.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said heads of the Finance Commission and Niti Aayog would also participate in the one-day conference in the hill resort of Mussoorie.

It is not yet known who would represent Jammu and Kashmir.

“The meeting would discuss the issues related the Himalayan states as well as their solutions,” Rawat said. The conference would also take up the issue of a separate Himalayan policy which is a longstanding issue in these hill states.

Rawat said, “We will focus on solving the Himalayan states’ problems in the conclave. This conclave will pave the way for making financial resources available for the Himalayan states in the future.”

“The Niti Aayog and the Finance Commission will also be able to accurately ascertain the ground realities in Himalayan states,” he said.

The main points adopted at the conclave would be presented as a draft to the Niti Aayog for developing policies for the region’s development.

