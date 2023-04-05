INDIA

Environmentalists seek strong action against polluters in Madurai water body

Environmentalists and social activists are up in arms against the piling up of garbage and death of fish in Teppakulam Mariamman water body in Madurai.

Dr Suraikulan, a social activist and environmentalist at Tirunelveli, adjoining district of Madurai said, “Mariamman Teppakulam water body is a tourist destination but tourists are welcomed by large quantity of garbage and dead fish. Food remains and plastic covers from the nearby eateries are also present in large quantities in this water body. Strict action is to be taken but we feel that there is lethargy.”

He also said that the corporation must take strict action against the eateries lined up in large numbers near the Mariamman Teppakulam water body.

However, Madurai Corporation commissioner, Simranjeet Singh Kahlon told media that the garbage dumped in Mariamman Teppakulam would be cleared and a special team deputed to remove unauthorised eateries.

