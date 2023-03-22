ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Environmentalists up in arms against Dhanush-starrer ‘Captain Miller’

NewsWire
0
0

Environmentalists are up in arms against Dhanush-starrer ‘Captain Miller’, stating that the shooting of the movie was causing problems to wild animals in Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KTMR) in Tamil Nadu.

C. Rajeev, Director, Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a think tank based out of Chennai, told IANS: “It has to be properly looked into whether proper permissions have been taken for the shooting of the movie Captain Miller near the buffer zone near the KTMR tiger reserve. Local people have complained that the high beam lights are affecting the wildlife including elephants and tigers besides other animals and environment ministry has to conduct a proper probe as to whether permission has been granted and if so, then how.”

MDMK leader and Keezhavapur Union councillor has already petitioned the district administration to take action against the movie unit.

A big set has been constructed on a private land adjacent to the KTMR and lighting and fireworks are used in the set. The shooting for the movie, produced by Satya Jyothi films, is likely to conclude in mid April.

When contacted, Councillor Rama Udayakumar said that the movie unit has damaged the Chenkulam canal bank and filled it with soil.

Udaykumar said: “This canal is the lifeline of 15 water tanks as it brings water to these tanks from Cottulam water falls. The forest department must immediately take action. The film crew is stating that they are close to the ruling dispensation.”

Local people have also complained to the district forest authorities of the presence of a single Tusker in farm land and said that the Tusker was not going to the forest due to the lighting and fireworks that drives the wild animals out of their habitats.

Tamil Nadu forest minister’s office told IANS that they were looking into the matter and will brief media after taking feedback from forest department authorities.

The officials of Satya Films were unavailable for comment.

20230322-130605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Neha Marda: ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’ taught me a lot...

    Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ to release on March 11

    ‘All The Old Knives’ script reminds Chris Pine of John le...

    Chris O’Dowd to star in comedy series ‘Big Door Prize’