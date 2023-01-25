Gopal Baglay, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, has emphasised the importance of New Delhi and Colombo’s togetherness on the journey that lies ahead.

Baglay made the remarks while addressing a gathering, an evening of music to mark the Republic Day of India with the participation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Chief Guest.

“The cooperation and working together would be very important for Sri Lanka and India on the journey that lies ahead for them to celebrate the centenary of independence in 2047 for India and 2048 for Sri Lanka,” the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated quoting the Indian High Commissioner.

The envoy was addressing at the Rhythm of Harmony, an evening of music performed by the UDX, a globally acclaimed musical band from Nagaland along with the Sri Lankan heavy metal quintet band Stigmata in Colombo.

The Indian High Commissioner said that the two bands from Sri Lanka and India were selected to perform at the event to mark the close relationship between the two countries, shared civilization, shared aspirations of peace, progress, prosperity, friendship, and close ties between the two countries.

“India is a vibrant growing economy and vibrant diverse democracy like Sri Lanka. Diversity and Democracy are two things that Sri Lanka and India lived by and live for,” Baglay emphasised.

He also said that Sri Lanka is going to mark its 75th Independence Day early next month.

“So as close friends, we should celebrate this event together signifying the real rhythm of harmony. It is not only the harmony of separate bands and music but also the harmony and symphony of India and Sri Lanka. So we celebrate our togetherness in celebrating 75 years of independence, and 75 years of diplomatic relations and also recommit ourselves to the journey ahead of both countries to celebrate the centenary of independence.”

He added that it is not only political leaders, professionals, scientists, diplomats, bureaucrats, and civil servants who should corporate and work together but also every section of society that would play a very crucial role in the shared prosperity that we are going to forge with everybody’s participation.

Going through an unprecedented economic crisis from early 2022, India was the first country to come forward to assist Sri Lanka and provided a financial assistance of nearly $4 billion within the first two quarters.

Last week India had informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of its strong support for Sri Lanka’s prospective Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $2.9 billion from IMF to overcome the ongoing economic crisis.

