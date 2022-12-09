INDIA

EOU lodges FIR against IPS Amit Lodha

NewsWire
0
0

The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Bihar police has registered an FIR against IPS officer Gaya Amit Lodha for allegedly receiving money from a film production company, an official said on Friday.

According to Nayyer Hasnain Khan, the ADGP of EOU, a production company has made a web series named Khakee based on Amit Lodha’s book and received money in the bank account of his wife.

He said that the Inspector General of Police Lodha has been booked under relevant sections of union public service commission law. Also, Lodha did not take permission from police headquarters before writing the book and its contents were used in the web series.

During investigation, it appeared that Lodha had taken money from the production company Friday StoryTellers and Netflix.

The web series Khakee is based on the biography of 1997 batch IPS officer Amit Lodha when he was deployed as SP in Naxal-hit Sheikhpura district. The criminal activities were on the peak in Sheikhpura when he took over the charge as SP and made the district crime free.

20221209-113002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    44% respondents say inflation won’t come down after Budget

    NIA searches in Tiruchi, Chennai for Lankans with criminal antecedents

    Jatin Das celebrates his 80th birthday

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Dalljiet Kaur denies being ex-husband Shalin Bhanot’s ‘best...