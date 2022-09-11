INDIA

EOW postpones Jacqueline’s questioning on her request

In a latest development in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has postponed the questioning of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

A senior police officer said that the actress had requested the police to postpone the questioning which was scheduled to take place on Monday. After going through her request, the EOW allowed her move and postponed her questioning.

Now, the EOW will issue her a fresh summon after deciding the next date of her questioning.

“She had written us an email in this respect. She had requested in email to postpone the questionning,” the official said.

Earlier in the first week of September, the EOW officials had recorded the testimony of another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi in the matter.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

In April last year, he was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.

20220911-205805

