Madhya Pradesh Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday concluded its 15-hour-long search operation at the premises of a regional transport officer (RTO) in the state’s Jabalpur district, and found a huge amount of assets, including a lavish house, officials said.

The EOW sleuths had began the search on Thursday and had recovered Rs 16 cash and assets worth several crores of rupees, including a house, with a home theatre and swimming pool, and documents of several other properties.

As per the EOW officials, the raids were carried out by 30 EOW personnel at the premises of RTO Santosh Paul and his wife Lekha Paul, who was a clerk in the RTO, also found 500 to 600 gms of gold jewellery and some incriminating documents.

“We are going through the documents and seized items to assess the wealth, disproportionate to their known sources of income, the couple has amassed,” the EOW said in a statement.

The EOW raided two premises of the couple and one of their confidante. The couple’s swanky house had a home theatre, swimming pool and other luxuries, an official said.

On verifying complaints against the couple, the EOW has found that the accused official has amassed wealth 550 per cent higher than his salary.

As per an investigation into the complaint, the couple owns five houses, a farmhouse, a car, an SUV and two-wheelers, the official said.

